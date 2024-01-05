A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims in the wreckage of the collided passenger trains in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, 05 January 2024. EFE-EPA/BASARNAS/HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 3 dead after two trains collide in Indonesia

Jakarta, Jan 5 (EFE).- A train collision in the Indonesian city of Bandung on the island of Java on Friday claimed three lives, officials said.

City police chief Kusworo Wibowo said among the dead were the drivers of one of the trains and a stewardess of the other.

Over two dozen passengers were injured, and hundreds, including crew members, were evacuated, local media reported.

According to videos released by the Indonesian disaster agency, the locomotive of one of the trains was damaged by the collision, which occurred early in the morning near the Cicalengka station.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

West Java Governor Bey Machmudin told reporters that all passengers—an estimated 480 on the two trains—had been evacuated.

Although safety has improved in recent years, train accidents remain common in Indonesia.

In 2015, 14 people died when their bus was hit by a train at a crossing near Jakarta, while 36 passengers died in a train crash in 2010 in Central Java province.

According to a 2021 transportation safety study, a total of 35 accidents occurred between 2010 and 2016 in Indonesia, involving 55 deaths and more than 240 injured passengers.

Of these accidents, about 26 percent were train collisions, whereas the rest were classified as derailments and miscellaneous incidents, the study said.

The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) has reported that fatigue among train drivers played an important role in the accidents. EFE

