Manhattan subway train collision causes derailment, 24 injured

New York, Jan 4 (EFE).- A subway collision derailed two trains on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan, causing a major disruption and minor injuries to at least 24 passengers, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit, the MTA division that operates the subway, said the collision happened on Line 1, and one of the trains moving at slow speed had 300 passengers on board and the other was out of service after having been vandalized.

None of the 24 people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Davey told reporters that the accident took place in a tunnel near the 96th Street and Broadway station, around 3 p.m. local time.

“The trains, literally, at slow speed, thankfully, bumped into each other just north of the station. We were able to evacuate a number of our customers,” Davey said.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that. What we do know is that the out-of-service train had been vandalized.”

He said several emergency cords had been pulled earlier by someone and subway workers were able to reset all of them except one. “That was the reason why that train was still stuck in the station.”

He said full service would be restored before rush hour Friday morning but did not guarantee that.

“It’s a little bit messy down there. It’s going to take us a while to get this service back and running. We have crews down there now. I expect we’ll be out there all night,” Davey said.

The out-of-service train was being used for track work and carried several employees when the collision happened.

MTA said the collision was not caused by a malfunction of the equipment.

“We will get to the bottom of this, and we will make sure that what happened does not happen again,” Davey said.

A passenger told CBS that the train he was on “started shaking, shaking, shaking, shaking, very hard.” “Everyone was scared, screaming. There was a lot of children. Everyone was trying to call 911.”

Police helped passengers get out of the vehicle and onto the platform. Although the injuries were minor, some were taken to nearby hospitals. EFE

rh-ssk