US Capitol attacker who faked overdose sentenced to ten years in prison

Washington, Jan 4 (EFE).- One of the members of the far-right Proud Boys group involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced Thursday to ten years in prison.

The 52-year-old man from Florida, a fugitive for six weeks after his conviction, attempted to delay his capture by faking a drug overdose when authorities finally discovered him, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

Christopher Worrell was convicted on seven charges, including assault on a police officer and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, during his trial in Washington in May. The trial lasted less than a week.

Scheduled for August, Worrell’s sentencing was disrupted when he disappeared. Six weeks later, the FBI located him when he tried to return home.

To delay his arrest, he pretended to be unconscious from an overdose.

He then spent five days in a hospital, “wasting the time and money of both medical staff and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which provided deputies to watch Worrell 24/7 in a non-secure hospital location and was left to foot the bill for Worrell’s unnecessary medical care,” according to the filling.

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) attacked the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the results of the election, which handed victory to the current president, Joe Biden.

Since then, several members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, including their leaders, have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for having participated in the attack.

Trump himself, now the Republican frontrunner for the presidential election, has been disqualified from the race by the states of Colorado and Maine for what they call incitement to riot. Trump has appealed both rulings. EFE

