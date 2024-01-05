US launches $10 million reward for information on Hamas financial network

Washington, Jan 5 (EFE).- The US State Department on Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of Hamas’ financial mechanisms and the arrest of key figures involved.

In a statement, the department said it is seeking information on five Hamas “financial facilitators,” including Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, known as “Hamza,” who manages numerous Hamas investment portfolio companies from Sudan and was previously involved in transferring nearly $20 million to the group.

The network used by Hamza to launder money and generate revenue for Hamas includes Sudan-based Al Rowad Real Estate Development, a company sanctioned by the Treasury Department.

In addition, the US notes that Hamza also has longstanding financial ties to al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden-linked entities in Sudan.

Information is also sought on Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, who “Hamas operatives and are part of Hamas’s investment network” in Turkey.

Alshawa is the CEO of Trend GYO and has served on the board of directors of several Hamas investment portfolio companies.

Jahleb serves as secretary of the Hamas investment portfolio and coordinates various activities for Hamas-controlled companies and their officials.

While Jadallah sits on the board of directors of several companies.

Also under investigation is Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, a longtime Hamas member with close ties to Iranian entities who has been involved in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including to its armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassim Brigades.

The US State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in October 1997.

In the statement released on Friday, the State Department said that rewards are available for information leading to the identification and disruption of any source of Hamas revenue or its key financial facilitation mechanisms.

Likewise, for information on its major financial donors or facilitators, financial institutions or money exchanges that facilitate Hamas transactions, Hamas-controlled businesses, as well as for “front companies engaged in international procurement of dual-use technology on behalf of Hamas.” EFE

wfp/ics