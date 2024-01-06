Another tremor rocks central Japan amid rescue efforts

Tokyo, Jan 6 (EFE).- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan on Saturday, where rescue efforts were underway for the victims of a previous tremor earlier during the week.

The most recent earthquake took place at 5.26 local time with epicenter at a depth of about 10 kilometers in Noto peninsula, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Local authorities have not yet reported any further damage caused by the earthquake, or additional disruptions to rail or road transport networks.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the same area on Monday leaving at least 98 dead, while search efforts are underway for the 240 that remain missing.

Since then, JMA has detected more than 1,030 aftershocks in the area, and warned of the risk of some of them possibly having an intensity equal to or even greater the devastating earthquake on New Year’s day.

Regional infrastructure suffered serious damage during the powerful earthquake, which has complicated search and rescue operations, as well as the repair and recovery of affected services and networks.

Search and rescue tasks are likely to be hampered by the heavy rains of up to 30 millimeters expected in Ishikawa prefecture between Saturday and Sunday, according to JMA. EFE

ahg/sc