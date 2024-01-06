At least 22 people killed in South Sudan cattle robbery

Juba, Jan 6 (EFE).- At least 22 people were killed and 18 injured on Saturday when a group of armed men attacked them during a cattle robbery in the east of South Sudan, officials said.

The incident occurred in Duk county of Jonglei state, Governor Peter Latjor Chol told EFE.

The governor said the armed robbers stole 7,000 cattle from a large group of herders, after “killing 22 young people and injuring another 18.”

The official said the authorities transferred the wounded to treatment centers and sent a contingent of security force to pursue the perpetrators of the massacre.

Latjor alleged that the assailants were from the Murle tribe, calling for an urgent investigation.

In Jonglei state, the dry season, considered summer, often witnesses an increase in violence among local herding communities of the Dinka, Nuer, and Murle tribes.

The surge is attributed to raids aimed at looting cattle, along with tribal revenge and conflicts over resources, often leading to violent clashes.

Despite the central government’s attempts to impose security measures on herding communities in South Sudan, challenges persist due to resistance against arms surrender campaigns.

Initiatives aimed at encouraging the surrender of weapons have not garnered the expected response from these communities, leading to ongoing security concerns. EFE

asm-ar-ijm-ssk