Death toll climbs to 126 in Japan quake, 200 still missing as weather hampers rescue

Tokyo, Jan 6 (EFE).- Japan authorities said on Saturday that the death toll from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake earlier this week has risen to 126, with 200 people still missing.

The prospects of finding further survivors are diminishing rapidly, exacerbated by worsening weather conditions.

The earthquake, which struck Ishikawa prefecture, resulted in extensive damage to roads, homes, and other structures in the affected area.

Hundreds of people are believed to be trapped or isolated, awaiting the arrival of rescue services.

But reaching out to them has been hindered by the damaged roads caused by the earthquake amid more challenges arising from repeated aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.3 tremor on Saturday.

The adverse weather conditions further complicate rescue efforts, leading to new instances of land displacement and flooding in the affected areas.

The death toll from the earthquake on Monday reached 126, and the majority of the casualties were reported in the towns of Wajima and Suzu, officials said.

The number of missing persons in the aftermath of a strong earthquake has risen to 210, with authorities releasing their identities to help in locating them.

Some 516 people have been reported injured, according to information provided by the Ishikawa Prefectural government.

A mud avalanche triggered by the earthquake devastated dozens of houses in the town of Anamizu on Saturday, resulting in at least three deaths and leaving several trapped, local authorities reported.

Despite the critical 72-hour window since the earthquake that is considered key for finding survivors already over, rescuers persisted in their search underneath the rubble of collapsed buildings by landslides and the tsunami triggered by the earthquake, which reached four meters at certain coastal points.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during a coordination meeting on emergency rescue operations, urged all involved ministries, agencies, and local authorities to “exert every effort to save as many lives as possible,” according to local media.

Transporting essential supplies like food and drinking water to the approximately 31,000 people remaining in 357 shelters poses significant challenges due to damaged infrastructure.

Some shelters lack drinking water, mirroring the conditions in 66,000 homes in the prefecture, with an additional 24,000 homes experiencing power outages

In response to the crisis, the Ishikawa government announced plans to commence construction of temporary accommodation for the displaced

The earthquake, the most devastating in Japan since the 2016 tremor in Kumamoto prefecture, is the first level 7 recorded in the country since 2018.

Monday’s tremor triggered a tsunami warning of the highest category, the first since the 2011 earthquake, which caused a tsunami resulting in over 20,000 deaths and the partial meltdown of reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant—the worst atomic disaster since Chornobyl in 1986. EFE

