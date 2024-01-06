Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (L) receives High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (L) receives High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

‘Even war has rules,’ Borrell reminds Israel

by

Beirut, Jan 6 (EFE) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Israel to stop the killing of “innocent people” in its military campaign against the Islamist Hamas group, emphasizing that “even war has rules.”

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (L) receives High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

“There are international humanitarian norms that have to be respected. As I have said many times, one horror does not justify another,” Borrell told reporters in a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abadalá bou Habib in Beirut.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) meet in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

“Israel has declared a war to eradicate Hamas. There must be another way to eliminate Hamas that does not result in the death of so many innocent people,” the head of European diplomacy said.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) shakes hands with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

Borrell is on a visit to Lebanon amid a heightened tension between the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (L) meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

Tensions escalated after a bombing attributed to Israel killed Saleh al-Arouri, the No.2 of Hamas, on the outskirts of Beirut on Tuesday.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (2-L) meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (2-R) in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 January 2024. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

The diplomat said it was possible to avoid a war and insisted on the importance of dialogue.

He said no one would emerge victorious from a regional conflict.

“I am here to assess the situation and contribute to finding a way out of the crisis. Diplomatic channels must remain open to send a signal that war is not the only option. It is the worst option,” he said.

As part of his efforts, Borrell met with Spanish General Aroldo Lázaro, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Lebanese Foreign Minister. His mission will continue in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. EFE

njd-ssk

If you want to publish this content, visit EFE Servicios