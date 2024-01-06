‘Even war has rules,’ Borrell reminds Israel

Beirut, Jan 6 (EFE) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Israel to stop the killing of “innocent people” in its military campaign against the Islamist Hamas group, emphasizing that “even war has rules.”

“There are international humanitarian norms that have to be respected. As I have said many times, one horror does not justify another,” Borrell told reporters in a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abadalá bou Habib in Beirut.

“Israel has declared a war to eradicate Hamas. There must be another way to eliminate Hamas that does not result in the death of so many innocent people,” the head of European diplomacy said.

Borrell is on a visit to Lebanon amid a heightened tension between the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel.

Tensions escalated after a bombing attributed to Israel killed Saleh al-Arouri, the No.2 of Hamas, on the outskirts of Beirut on Tuesday.

The diplomat said it was possible to avoid a war and insisted on the importance of dialogue.

He said no one would emerge victorious from a regional conflict.

“I am here to assess the situation and contribute to finding a way out of the crisis. Diplomatic channels must remain open to send a signal that war is not the only option. It is the worst option,” he said.

As part of his efforts, Borrell met with Spanish General Aroldo Lázaro, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Lebanese Foreign Minister. His mission will continue in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. EFE

