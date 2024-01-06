Fresh Israeli offensive in Gaza kills at least 122 Palestinians

Jerusalem, Jan 6 (EFE).- The fresh Israeli military offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip has killed at least 122 Palestinians, with over 250 others wounded, according to the health ministry in the coastal area on Saturday.

The ministry, controlled by Hamas, said the Israeli military had allegedly committed “12 massacres” in the past 24 hours, starting Friday morning.

The death toll in the Palestinian enclave has now reached 22,722 since the conflict between Hamas and the Israeli Army began on Oct. 7.

Over the last three months, more than 58,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries. However, the actual numbers may be higher, as an estimated 8,000 Palestinians could be buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombings.

Due to Israel’s “brutal aggression” hindering the registration of the dead and missing persons, the Gaza government sad it introduced an internet link for relatives to submit information.

Another link has been initiated to recruit personnel to reinforce the health system, severely damaged by Israeli army attacks.

Israel accuses Hamas of using civilian facilities, including hospitals, to hide and store weapons and launch attacks on its troops.

On Friday, the Israeli army claimed to have discovered an arms depot belonging to Hamas’s elite unit, Nukhba, near a medical center in the city of Gaza.

The warehouse, storing dozens of rifles, bazookas, and ammunition, was destroyed.

The weaponry was concealed in bags with the name of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in a building next to the health center used by Hamas militants to attack Israeli troops.

In the northern Gaza Strip, especially in areas like Beit Lahia, the Israeli army used drones to target suspected Hamas fighters using unmanned aerial vehicles to attack Israeli troops.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 following an attack by the Islamist group involving rocket launches and the infiltration of thousands of militants who massacred about 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 in towns near Gaza.

Since then, the Israeli Army has launched a brutal air, land, and sea offensive in the Palestinian enclave, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, primarily women, children, and the elderly.

The military offensive forced most of the two million Gazans to move out of their houses to the south of Gaza, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis. EFE

