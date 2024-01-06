North Korea fires artillery rounds again near maritime border with South

Seoul, Jan 6 (EFE).- North Korea fired artillery rounds near the maritime border with the South again on Saturday after similar exercises a day ago led Seoul authorities to evacuate two islands and respond with live-fire drills.

The North Korean military fired “more than 60 rounds into waters northwest of Yeonpyeong Island, said a South Korean military statement.

The ongoing live-fire exercises by North Korea along the maritime border “are a threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and increase tensions,” according to the military, urging the North to “immediately cease” these exercises.

The South Korean military threatened to “take action” if the North continued its provocations or endangered South Korean citizens, even as it does not currently plan to respond with its live-fire exercises, a South Korean military spokesperson said.

This new episode underscores the increased instability in the region after the North Korean regime announced in November that it was suspending the implementation of a 2018 bilateral military agreement, which, among other things, prohibited live-fire exercises.

In addition, the South Korean military fired about 400 artillery rounds at a simulated target in the sea in an exercise involving self-propelled howitzers K9 and tanks K1E1.

The two islands lay near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed maritime border between the two Koreas in the Yellow Sea (referred to as the West Sea by both South Korea and North Korea).

The disputed maritime zone, drawn by the United Nations to prevent clashes after the Korean War armistice in 1953, has witnessed numerous clashes between the two Koreas, including the North Korean shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010 that killed four South Koreans. EFE

