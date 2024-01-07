Israeli police kill Palestinian girl in response to suspected ramming attack

Jerusalem, Jan 7 (EFE).- A Palestinian girl was shot dead Sunday by Israeli border police at a West Bank crossing in the Jerusalem area after officers fired at a vehicle driven by a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a suspected ramming attack, police and local media reported.

The four-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead after Israeli paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, was not in the car of the suspected attackers but in an adjacent vehicle, Israeli border police said in a statement.

According to the same source, a vehicle carrying a man and a woman arrived at the Ras Bidu junction (in occupied East Jerusalem) and conducted a ramming attack on members of the police, who opened fire and neutralized them.

“As a result of shooting at the terrorists, a girl who was in another vehicle at the checkpoint was hurt,” the police added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the dead girl as Ruqaya Jahalin.

On the other hand, he specified that the alleged perpetrator of the attack, a young Palestinian, was also shot dead by Israeli forces along with his wife in the vehicle, bringing the death toll in the incident to three.

In addition, an Israeli police officer was lightly wounded and evacuated to the hospital.

All of this comes at a time of escalating violence in the Palestinian territories, where violent incidents have been taking place on a daily basis, with tensions rising since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

On Sunday morning, Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, seven of them in an air strike in the northern city of Jenin. A border policeman was also killed by an explosive device in Jenin.

Israel took control of East Jerusalem and the West Bank in 1967 and has since imposed what is considered the longest regime of occupation and colonization in recent history. EFE

