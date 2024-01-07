Pakistan deploys warships in Arabian Sea after attack on container ship

Islamabad, Jan 7 (EFE).- The Pakistan Navy said on Sunday that it deployed warships in the Arabian Sea in response to a missile attack on a Pakistan-bound container ship in the Red Sea.

The Yemen-based Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack on the United VIII ship, traveling from King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia to Karachi in Pakistan.

“Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following the recent incidents of maritime security,” a naval spokesperson in a press statement.

The statement said the naval ships were patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure the safety of Pakistan’s trade routes.

The ongoing aerial surveillance of commercial passages to ensure the safety of both Pakistani and international merchant vessels.

Houthi militants have been conducting drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea, targeting Israel and expressing support for Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The attacks have contributed to heightened instability in the Middle East, posing a threat to sea routes.

The Pakistani navy said it was “well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region.”

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s invasion of Gaza, with religious groups in the country holding protest demonstrations to express solidarity with the Palestinians. EFE

