24 people killed in collision between truck and bus in Brazil

São Paulo, Jan 8 (EFE).- A collision between a truck and a bus on Sunday night in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia killed at least 24 people, a rescue team reported Monday.

Among the deceased are seven men and 17 women, one of them pregnant, according to the local rescue brigade, Anjos Jacuipenses.

Meanwhile, the injured were taken to hospitals in the area, and there are no details about their condition.

The accident, the cause of which is not yet known, forced the closure of the road around Gavião, the town through which the bus was traveling on its way to the city of Jacobina, its destination.

Images released by the rescue team show one of the vehicles upside down and destroyed.

The bus was carrying tourists returning home from Guarajuba, a coastal town with paradisiacal beaches about an hour from Salvador de Bahia, the state capital.

The city hall of Jacobina expressed its “sincere condolences” to the families and friends of the victims and declared three days of official mourning in the community. EFE

jmc/dgp