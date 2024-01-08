Gaza deaths exceed 23,000 after 249 more killed in past day

Jerusalem, Jan 8 (EFE).- The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Monday that 249 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the past day, bringing the death toll since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7 to over 23,000.

“The Israeli occupation committed 17 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 249 dead and 510 wounded during the past 24 hours,” said a health ministry spokesman, adding that the total casualties “amounted to 23,084 dead and 58,926 wounded” since the start of Israel’s campaign.

Israel claims to have completely dismantled most of Hamas’ military structure in northern Gaza and is continuing its offensive in the center and south of the coastal enclave.

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 08 January 2024. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Two days ago, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) evacuated its staff from the area, “after days of artillery fighting” and after Israeli forces already issued evacuation orders around the medical center.

Many of the hospital’s medical staff and some 600 patients were forced to evacuate due to the intensity of the shelling.

Health spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said Monday that hospitals in southern Gaza “have lost their capacity to accommodate the wounded” while “there is massive overcrowding” and hundreds of people “sleeping on the floor of the corridors and courtyards.” EFE

