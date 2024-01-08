India, Maldives summon ambassadors amid rising diplomatic tensions

Malé, Jan 8 (EFE).- India and the Maldives summoned one another’s ambassadors on Monday as diplomatic tensions grew over remarks made by Maldivian officials against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian government called in Maldivian ambassador Ibrahim Shaheeb to seek explanations for the alleged insulting and derogatory comments made by three Maldivian deputy ministers about Modi, Indian news agency PTI reported.

Simultaneously, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry summoned India’s High Commissioner in Malé, a Maldivian diplomatic source confirmed to EFE on the condition of anonymity.

The controversy unfolded last week when Maldivian vice-ministers allegedly referred to Modi as a “clown” and a “puppet of Israel” in response to a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the Prime Minister’s visit to the Indian Islands of Lakshadweep, north of Maldives, to promote tourism.

The Maldivian government subsequently suspended the officials and clarified that their remarks reflected their personal opinions.

“The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives,” the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Government believes that freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners,” it added.

Meanwhile, EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest travel platforms, on Monday suspended all flight bookings to Maldives.

“In solidarity with our nation, EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings,” the platform’s co-founder, Nishant Pitti, said in a brief statement on X.

Tensions between India and the Maldives have heightened in recent months, particularly following the election of Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu.

Muizzu is perceived as an “anti-India” figure with a pro-China stance, contributing to the strain in bilateral relations. EFE

