Japan earthquake death toll rises to 161, damaged road affecting rescue efforts

Tokyo, Jan 8 (EFE).- The death toll from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan last week has risen to 161, the authorities said Monday.

In Ishikawa prefecture, the region most affected by the tremor, damaged roads and snowfall has complicated the rescue and assistance efforts.

As per data from local councils, 103 people aged between eight and 95 are missing, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The earthquake, on Jan. 1, has forced thousands of people to live in temporary shelters without access to water, food, and electricity.

In Wajima and Suzu, the two most affected cities in Ishikawa, around 18,000 people have been housed in just over 200 shelters. At least 31 are dead and 48 missing from these two cities alone.

It is estimated that another 10,000 people in the prefecture may still be in evacuation centers.

In addition, over 2,000 people in Ishikawa remain isolated as transportation is cut off due to damaged roads.

Heavy snowfall in Wajima and Suzu and the sub-zero temperatures have complicated the rescue efforts. The government is planning food delivery on foot in several areas that are severely affected.

Water shortage in the region, a week after the tragedy, has made hygiene and sanitary conditions increasingly worse.

Last week’s earthquake, the most devastating in Japan since the 2016 tremor in Kumamoto prefecture, is the first level 7 – the highest in the Japanese alert system – recorded in the country since 2018.

The recent quake also triggered a tsunami warning of the highest category, the first since the 2011 earthquake.

The 2011 earthquake, followed by tsunami, resulted in over 20,000 deaths and caused the partial meltdown of reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, marking the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. EFE

