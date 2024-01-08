‘Oppenheimer’ reigns at Golden Globes, ‘Barbie’ underperforms

By Monica Rubalcava and Guillermo Azabal

Los Angeles, United States, Jan 7 (EFE).- With five Golden Globes, the film “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan triumphed at the expense of blockbuster “Barbie,” which started as the favorite of the night, but only won two of the nine awards for which it contended.

The film starring Cillian Murphy, which centers on physicist Robert Oppenheimer, named the father of the atomic bomb, took home the awards for best drama film, best director, best drama actor, best supporting actor and best soundtrack.

“I knew from the first moment I walked on a Christopher Nolan set it was going to be different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication,” Murphy said upon receiving the award for best drama actor.

Barbie, the pink feminist satire by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, did not obtain the expected success with critics, triumphing only in the new category of cinematic and box office success and in the category of best original song for the song “What Was I Made For ?,” by Billie Eilish.

“”I would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theaters.” (…) Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for creating an award that celebrates movie fans,” Robbie said upon receiving the award alongside Gerwig and the rest of the cast.

For its part, Yorgos Lanthimos’ disturbing science fiction comedy “Poor Things” bagged the Golden Globes for best comedy film and best comedy actress for Emma Stone’s performance.

The ceremony held in Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, United States, passed with few political positions and only brief mentions of the renewal of the voters and the new owners of the awards.

The most notable message of the night was that of Native American performer Lily Gladstone, winner of best drama actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by veteran director Martin Scorsese, who said part of her speech in the Siksika language.

During the gala, singer Taylor Swift, nominated for best box office success for “The Eras Tour,” stood out with her presence, while the romance of the night featured Timothee Chalamet and influencer Kylie Jenner kissing during the commercial breaks.

In the television sections, the fourth and final season of “Succession” met expectations and, after its triumphs in 2020 and 2022, it won again as the best drama series of the course, in addition to being crowned as best actor to Kieran Culkin, who took the trophy from Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us.”

“Suck it, Pedro,” Culkin said.

Colleagues Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen were recognized as best actress in a series of this genre in the first case and as best supporting performer in the second, bringing the awards won to four.

The other two great phenomena of the small screen on this occasion were “The Bear” and “Beef,” with three awards each, as big winners in the categories of best comedy or musical series and best limited series, respectively.

An unmitigated success was the second season of “The Bear,” the fiction about an elite chef who inherits a family sandwich business, which emerged as the best comedy production and saw its protagonists Jeremy Allen White do the same – for second consecutive year – and Ayo Edebiri.

While “Beef,” by South Korean director Lee Sung Jin and one of the sensations of the year, was chosen as the best limited series and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won for best performers in this format. EFE