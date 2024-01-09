2023 was warmest year on record: EU

Berlin, Dec 9 (EFE).- Last year has been confirmed as the hottest since records began in 1850, the European Union’s climate service said Tuesday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said the “unprecedented global temperatures from June onwards led 2023 to become the warmest year on record – overtaking by a large margin 2016, the previous warmest year.”

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the C3S, said last year saw climate records “tumbling like dominoes.”

“Not only is 2023 the warmest year on record, it is also the first year with all days over 1°C warmer than the pre-industrial period. Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years,” Burgess added.

Due to the “exceptionally high” anomalous temperatures, especially in the second half of the year, the average surface air temperature in 2023 reached 14.98C, exceeding 2016 by 0.17 C.

According to the institution, based in Bonn, Germany, last year was also 0.60C above the average levels over the last three decades and 1.48C above the pre-industrial reference levels, from between 1850 and 1900.

Nearly half the days were warmer than the 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the target which was set in 2015 with the Paris Agreement.

“The extremes we have observed over the last few months provide a dramatic testimony of how far we now are from the climate in which our civilization developed. This has profound consequences for the Paris Agreement and all human endeavors,” Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said. EFE

