Gabriel Attal appointed France’s youngest ever PM

Paris, Jan 9 (EFE).- Gabriel Attal was appointed French prime minister by president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, a day after Elisabeth Borne resigned.

At 34, Attal becomes the youngest prime minister in France’s history.

Minutes after the appointment was announced, Macron said Attal would have to address the “project of rearming and regenerating” the country that he announced in his New Year’s speech.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (R) greets outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) at the end of the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 09 January 2024. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment,” Macron said in a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The president praised the hitherto education minister’s “loyalty” since he became the youngest member of Macron’s government in 2017 as well as his “audacity” and ability to “surpass himself.”

Macron hopes the appointment of Attal, who is one of the most popular government ministers, can boost his mandate, which has seen the introduction of unpopular measures including pension and immigration reform.

Attal’s popularity is due in large part to his role as government spokesperson during the Covid-19 pandemic and his fight against bullying in schools, which he has admitted to being a victim of as a child.

He has also been Secretary of State for Education and Youth, government spokesman in 2020 and Minister of Finance two years later, before becoming education minister six months ago.

Attal, whose political career began only eight years ago as Macron’s election campaign spokesman, is also the first openly homosexual person to become prime minister.

He succeeds Élisabeth Borne, the second woman to hold the post, who spent 20 months in the position.

The new government that Attal will helm is expected to be announced later on Tuesday. EFE

lmpg/ks