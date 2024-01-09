San Francisco (United States), 08/01/2024.- Alaska Airlines jetliners at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 January 2024. The FAA on 06 January grounded all Boeing's 737-9 MAX jetliners, causing cancellations and delays at US airports after one plane suffered a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco (United States), 08/01/2024.- Alaska Airlines jetliners at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 January 2024. The FAA on 06 January grounded all Boeing's 737-9 MAX jetliners, causing cancellations and delays at US airports after one plane suffered a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Inspection finds loose components on Boeing’s 737 Max 9 planes

by

Los Angeles, US, Jan 8 (EFE).- Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have found “some loose hardware” on Boeing’s 737 Max 9 planes after one of the aircraft model lost part of its fuselage mid-flight last week.

Portland (United States), 08/01/2024.- A handout photo made available on 08 January 2024 by the National Transportation Safety Board taken during the investigation into the sudden fuselage failure on a Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane being operated by Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on 07 January 2024 in Portland, Oregon, USA. On 05 January 2024 fuselage panel on the plane suddenly blew out forcing pilots to make an emergency landing and resulting in the NTSB grounding all Boeing 737-9 MAX models for inspection. EFE/EPA/NTSB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

“Initial reports from our technicians indicate some loose hardware was visible on some aircraft,” the Washington-based Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

San Francisco (United States), 08/01/2024.- An Alaska Airlines jetliner at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 January 2024. The FAA on 06 January grounded all Boeing's 737-9 MAX jetliners, causing cancellations and delays at US airports after one plane suffered a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The airline did not elaborate on the findings but said a “thorough inspection” will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

San Francisco (United States), 08/01/2024.- A cancelled Alaska Airlines flight as shown on an Arrivals and Departure display at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 January 2024. United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on Boeing 737-9 Maxs door panel that failed on the an Alaska Flight on 05 January. The FAA on 06 January grounded all Boeing's 737-9 MAX jetliners, causing cancellations and delays at US airports after one plane suffered a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

United Airlines also reported that it found loose bolts on its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

San Francisco (United States), 08/01/2024.- Travelers at the Alaska Airlines check-in counter at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 January 2024. United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on Boeing 737-9 Maxs door panel that failed on the an Alaska Flight on 05 January. The FAA on 06 January grounded all Boeing's 737-9 MAX jetliners, causing cancellations and delays at US airports after one plane suffered a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

“We have found cases that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug, for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” United Airlines said in a statement.

United Airlines is the largest operator of Boeing 737 Max 9s, with 79 of these aircraft in its fleet, while Alaska Airlines has 65.

The Alaska Airlines plane that suffered the incident on Friday lost the panel used to seal a gap designed to accommodate an additional emergency door at almost 5,000 meters above sea level.

The plane returned to Portland in the northwestern state of Oregon a few minutes after take off, without any serious injuries.

The panel was found on Sunday by a school teacher in the backyard of his Portland home.

The president of the National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB), Jennifer Homendy, said the panel will help advance the investigation to find the cause of the emergency.

Following the incident, the FAA ordered the immediate grounding of all 737 Max 9s with the same configuration as the Alaska Airlines plane for inspections.

In total, there are 215 of these aircraft in service around the world.

The incident has again brought the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into scrutiny.

The 737 Max series faced global grounding for approximately two years following two accidents involving the 737 Max 8 model, leading to 346 deaths in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2019 and 2020.

Investigations into these incidents revealed that the flight control software provided incorrect information, causing the aircraft to assume a descent position despite attempts by pilots to counteract the erroneous instructions. EFE amv

nqs/up/ssk

If you want to publish this content, visit EFE Servicios