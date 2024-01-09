‘Israeli’ drone strike near funeral for Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Beirut, Jan 9 (EFE).- An Israeli drone on Tuesday struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon near a funeral for a commander of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah group, multiple sources in Lebanon reported.

Wissam Hassan Taweel was killed on Monday along with at least one other person in another suspected Israeli drone strike on the car he was traveling in in the southern town of Khirbet al Salam.

Tuesday’s strike targeted a vehicle in the vicinity of the cemetery in Khirbet al Salam where funeral services for Taweel were being held, a source close to Hezbollah told EFE, requesting anonymity.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) attributed the bombing to an “Israeli enemy hostile drone”, adding that “reports suggested injuries.”

The strike was the latest of multiple Israeli drone attacks on Tuesday: a vehicle was hit in the morning in southern Lebanon, before the drone targeted an ambulance that was sent to the scene to treat the victims, NNA reported.

Taweel, a senior commander of the elite Radwan special forces, is the group’s highest-ranking casualty since hostilities with Israel began three months ago.

Several hundred people, including clerics and senior Hezbollah members, were attending the funeral at an open-air military ceremony, according to images broadcast by local television stations.

Hezbollah responded to Taweel’s assassination by attacking the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters in the northern city of Safed with multiple drone strikes on Tuesday morning, one of its largest actions since Oct. 8, the day after Hamas Palestinian militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Cross-border violence, which had been simmering since early October, has surged in recent days after Israel last week allegedly bombed a building on the outskirts of Beirut, killing the deputy leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, and six other people. EFE

amo-njd/ks