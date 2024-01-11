1 person killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Jerusalem, Jan 11 (EFE).- A Palestinian man was killed Thursday during an Israeli military raid in Jaba, near the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said.

Majdi Fashafsheh died from the impact of bullets fired by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Twenty Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far this year, amid the worst spiral of violence since the Second Intifada uprising in 2005.

Mourners carry the remains of Palestinian Majdi Fashafsha during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 January 2024. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israeli raids and violent clashes have increased in the West Bank, where 341 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict in October.

Thousands have been arrested or sent to prison, where Palestinian groups believe there are some 8,000 Palestinians incarcerated.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Fashafsheh was recently released from prison.

Wafa added that special undercover units surrounded his home “with the support of large army forces,” while “snipers climbed onto rooftops amid riots.”

Israel seized control of the West Bank in 1967 and since then has maintained a military occupation and colonization of the territory. EFE

jma/ks