6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 11 (EFE).- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, with tremors being felt in several cities across the country including Kabul.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or material damage caused.

The earthquake was recorded at 2.50pm local time at a depth of 206 kilometers with epicenter in Badakhshan province, located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountain range, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS).

The quake was felt strongly in the Afghan cities of Kabul, Takhar, Laghman, Kunar and surrounding provinces, as well as in northern India, including New Delhi, and northern Pakistan.

“So far there are no reports of casualties in that district and surrounding areas and, if anything, we will report it,” Mohammad Kamgar, director of disaster management in Badakhshan Province, told EFE.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes in the Hindu Kush mountain range in the east of the country, a hotspot of high seismic activity.

Although many of these tremors are moderate, they often cause significant damage due to the fragile infrastructure in Afghanistan.

The western province of Herat experienced one of the worst earthquakes on Oct. 7, when a quake of 6.3 magnitude and successive replicas of considerable intensity left more than 1,000 dead, tens of thousands injured, and some 20 villages reduced to rubble. EFE

lk-mvg/sc