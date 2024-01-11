At least two killed, 12 wounded in grenade explosion in Afghan capital

Kabul, Jan 11 (EFE).- At least two people were killed and twelve wounded Thursday in a grenade explosion in a western Kabul neighborhood mainly inhabited by the Shia Hazara minority.

“Unfortunately, in a hand grenade blast in Police District 18 of Kabul city, two of our civilians were martyred and 12 others were wounded,” Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told EFE.

Zadran added that the wounded were taken to the hospital while the authorities “are conducting an investigation to arrest the perpetrators,” but did not give further details.

The explosion occurred in the Dasth-e Barchi neighborhood, where mostly members of the discriminated Shiite Hazara minority reside.

On Jan. 6, this neighborhood witnessed another attack with the detonation of a bomb placed in a van that left at least five dead and 15 wounded.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and four others wounded by the explosion of a magnetic bomb installed in a car in another neighborhood of Kabul.

So far, the explosions have not been claimed by any armed group, although the extremist group Islamic State has in the past claimed numerous attacks in Afghanistan against this minority, which it considers apostate.

A year ago, a suicide attack on a Hazara school in the same neighbourhood left 43 people dead and 83 wounded, most of them girls and young women.

Although the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 coincided with a decrease in attacks and clashes in the country, this has not been enough to stop armed violence. EFE

lk-hbc/sc