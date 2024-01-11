Former Guatemalan Interior Minister arrested for not repressing protests in 2023

Guatemala City, Jan 11 (EFE).- Former Guatemalan Interior Minister Napoleón Barrientos was arrested Thursday by security forces for failing to comply with an October ruling that ordered the repression and eviction of protesters in the streets in 2023.

After a raid, Barrientos was arrested in his home in eastern Guatemala City, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The United States has sanctioned several high ranking officials of the Guatamelan Public Ministry on corruption charges.

Barrientos served as Minister of the Interior of the current government, headed by Alejandro Giammattei, from Jan. 2023 until Oct. 16, when he resigned amid unprecedented demonstrations and blockades against the Attorney General and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, whom the population accused of trying to interfere in the results of the 2023 elections.

On Oct. 15, 2023, the Public Ministry asked the Interior Ministry to comply with a decision by Guatemala’s Constitutional Court, ordering the repression of protesters.

Barrientos briefly told reporters after his detention on Thursday that he did not know the reasons for his arrest, before being taken to court.

The demonstrations against Porras began on Oct. 2 and paralyzed the Central American country for several days, with more than 100 roads blocked throughout the country.

The protests aimed to guarantee the victory of the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, against the intentions of Porras and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to annul the results of the elections.

Arévalo will take office next Sunday for a four-year term, replacing Giammattei. EFE

jcm/mcd/ics