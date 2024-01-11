Judge hearing civil fraud case against Trump threatened with bomb at home

New York, United States, Jan 11 (EFE).- Hours before closing arguments were to begin on Thursday in the fraud case against the family business of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Judge Arthur Engoron received a bomb threat at his home in Long Island, New York state.

An email containing a threat to Engoron’s home was sent to a local newspaper which notified authorities at 5.30 am, Nassau County police told CNBC.

No threat to the judge was found at the residence when officers arrived.

On Wednesday, Trump had published a post on Truth Social, his social media site, calling the judge and the attorney general “Tump hating” and claiming they were “working closely together to ‘screw me.'”

The New York attorney general’s office confirmed that the trial would proceed as scheduled.

In recent weeks, other officials linked to Trump’s many cases have also had police sent to their homes over false claims, something known as “swatting” after the elite SWAT teams that police dispatch to high-level threats.

On Dec. 25, police were sent to the Maryland home of special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the federal investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and his mishandling of government records, after an anonymous caller accused him of shooting his wife, but were called off by US marshals protecting Smith and his family.

And on Jan. 7, someone called 911 to claim that there had been a shooting at the Washington, D.C., home of Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge who is overseeing the Capitol attack case. EFE

