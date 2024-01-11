Maldives upgrades ties with China amid friction with India

New Delhi, Jan 11 (EFE).- The Maldives and China on Thursday announced boosting bilateral relations, amid a strain in ties with its long-standing ally, India.

The recent announcement envisages Beijing as the new ally and protector of the Maldivian government under its newly elected president, Mohammed Muizzu.

Muizzu and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to elevate their relations to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” that will expand and strengthen practical cooperation between the two nations, the Maldives presidential office said Thursday in a joint statement.

“China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives’ exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives,” read the statement.

The two sides signed 20 key agreements that symbolize “a significant step in bilateral relations,” the Maldives government said in a separate statement.

The agreements were signed on the Maldivian president’s first official visit to China, which has special symbolism because traditionally the first visit by Maldivian presidents after election has been to India, one of the archipelago’s most important partners.

Muizzu, who was voted to power in September on the back of its”India-out” campaign, has so far not announced any intention of visiting New Delhi.

The boosting of ties with China comes at a time of friction with India, after several Maldivian officials responded with insults and mockery to social media photos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a beach of an Indian archipelago near the Maldives.

These taunts, which India has considered an attack on its dignity, caused both countries to summon their respective ambassadors in Malé and New Delhi for clarifications. Meanwhile, the Maldivian government has suspended the three deputy ministers involved.

The tiny nation in the Indian Ocean has always been of particular interest to both India and China, who have been fighting for greater influence in the continent and who see the archipelago as a strategic point in the region. EFE

