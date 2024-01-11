Netanyahu rejects genocide accusation, defends Israel’s fight against ‘terrorism’

Jerusalem, Jan 11 (EFE).- Israel is “fighting terrorism” in its conflict against Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

Netanyahu’s remarks came after South Africa submitted a complaint to the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide.

“Today, again, we saw an upside down world, in which the State of Israel is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide,” the prime minister said in a video message after the conclusion of the first hearing in The Hague.

South Africa began presenting its legal arguments to the ICJ – the UN’s highest court – on Thursday morning, seeking urgent precautionary measures against Israel, which it accuses of having “genocidal intent” in its campaign in Gaza, and demanding an end to the bombardment of the Strip.

According to the prime minister, Israel is fighting “against murderous terrorists who committed horrific crimes against humanity”, referring to the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli soil by the Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,200 were killed and nearly 250 were kidnapped during the attack. Israel’s military campaign in response in the Strip has left more than 23,400 dead and 59,600 wounded, in addition to displacing 1.9 million people in the enclave.

“Where were you, South Africa, when millions of people were killed or displaced from their homes in Syria and Yemen, and by whom? By Hamas’s partners,” Netanyahu said as he accused South Africa of “hypocrisy.”

In his statement, the prime minister added that in addition to fighting terrorists, Israel was also “fighting lies.”

The ICJ hearing in The Hague is set to resume on Friday. Israel’s legal defense will then present arguments to counter genocide charges.

“We will continue to uphold our just right to defend ourselves and to ensure our future – until total victory,” Netanyahu stressed.

Since the case is not a criminal trial, the ICJ will likely deliver only an opinion on the genocide allegations which will focus on the need for precautionary measures to protect the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza. EFE

