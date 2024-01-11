Putin critic Navalny requests more time to eat, more religious books in prison

Moscow, Jan 11 (EFE).- Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Thursday appeared via video link before the Supreme Court to request more time to eat and more religious books.

Navalny, one of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, criticized rules limiting the time for eating to 15 minutes so “that you burn your tongue,” the opposition leader’s team reported on its Telegram channel. He specifically highlighted the difficulty of eating instant noodle soup, which has to be prepared with boiling water.

As for religious books, Navalny argued that “even in Soviet times, according to dissidents’ memoirs, you could have more books.”

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link during a Supreme Court hearing in Moscow, Russia, 11 January 2024. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

“But restrictions on religious literature apply to all religions, which infringes on the rights of convicts,” he said.

The Supreme Court judge rejected the claims, his team said.

Navalny on Wednesday reappeared for the first time since his December transfer to a prison in the Arctic Circle as part of a hearing addressing a claim against his previous prison, located in the Vladimir region outside Moscow.

Navalny arrived at the IK-3 penitentiary, better known as “Polar Wolf”, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug on December 23 after a 20-day journey from Moscow to the town of Kharp.

Navalny’s lawyers and associates did not hear anything about his whereabouts between Dec. 6 and Dec. 25, when Navalny was transferred to the new prison.

The town of Kharp, which has about 6,000 inhabitants, is located almost 2,000 kilometers from Moscow and less than 50 kilometers from Salekhard, the administrative capital of Yamalo-Nenets, a territory which is larger than France but is populated by only half a million people.

Navalny, who is serving nearly 30 years in prison for various crimes, was transferred to the “Polar Wolf” after announcing a campaign against the re-election this year of Putin, who has been in power since 2000.EFE

