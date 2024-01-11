Trump’s presidential candidacy spells trouble for US, warn Republican contenders

Washington, Jan 10 (EFE).- Donald Trump’s candidature for the United States presidential elections would put the Republican party and the country in trouble, warned fellow contenders Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley in the 5th Republican primary debate late Wednesday.

CNN’s one-on-one Republican debate was held in the midwestern state of Iowa.

On Monday, the state will hold caucuses which would mark the beginning of the US electoral calendar for the presidential elections in November this year.

Even though the former president yet again refused to take part in a debate with his Republican colleagues, his name came up several times during the addresses in the city of Des Moines.

It will be “four more years of chaos,” Haley said on Trump’s possible second term in the White House.

Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, also warned about the dangers posed by Trump’s unfounded electoral fraud accusation.

“He’s going to continue to say these things to scare the American people,” she said.

Haley added that Trump will have to answer for the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and that no president should be immune from legal prosecution like the one he faces.

DeSantis said that the former president should not be let off for his responsibility in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and raised questions about what the Republican party would do in this regard.

“If Trump is the (Republican) nominee, it is going to be about Jan. 6, legal issues, criminal trial, the democrats and the media would love to run with that,” said DeSantis, who is currently the governor of Florida.

“We need to make this election a referendum on the failures of (current US president) Joe Biden,” he underlined.

The governor added that Trump would continue with his problems, and also attacked fellow presidential contender Haley, claiming she would be inclined to support her donors.

The debate marked an attempt by Haley and DeSantis to close the gap with Trump, who remains a favorite among the Republican supporters to secure the party’s nomination.

According to the average of polls prepared by the website FiveThirtyEight, Trump enjoys 61.3 percent of the support, well ahead of DeSantis (12.4 percent) and Haley (11.4 percent).

DeSantis and Haley also debated on the immigration issue, with the Florida governor claiming Trump deported fewer immigrants than former President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

He also charged at his opponent, asking voters to not trust Haley on illegal immigration.

In response, Haley said when she was governor of South Carolina she enacted some of the toughest immigration policies in the country, long before DeSantis passed laws in Florida.

The two Republicans also fought over voters that supported former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

Christie, the most critical voice against Trump, did not show support to either of the two candidates but underlined that he would not support Trump’s return to the White House.

Meanwhile, the former president delivered a televised address to Republican voters on the Fox network in the same Iowa city while the debate was underway.

Trump said he had already chosen who would be his vice president if he won the November presidential race but did not reveal the name. “I can’t tell you that (the name), really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” he said.

“I’m going to be a dictator for one day. We’re going to do two things: the border—we’re going to make it so tight, you can’t get in unless you come in legally—and the other, we’re going to drill (oil),” Trump said.

“I’m not going to be a dictator after that,” he remarked. EFE

