Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to alleged tax evasion

Washington, Jan 11 (EFE). – Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a California court to charges of alleged tax evasion.

Biden, 53, appeared at a preliminary hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday, where his attorney, Abbe Lowell, entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Federal prosecutors allege that President Biden’s son engaged in a “four-year scheme” to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019.

The president’s son faces a nine-count indictment, including failure to file and pay taxes and false or fraudulent tax returns, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said in the 56-page indictment that Hunter Biden earned more than $7 million in gross income, which he used to maintain an “extravagant lifestyle.”

According to these documents, he evaded taxes by classifying personal expenses – such as luxury hotel stays, luxury car rentals, and escort services – as business deductions.

The charges encompass a time when Mr. Biden battled with alcohol and crack cocaine dependency.

Prosecutor David Weiss, who previously filed a three-count felony indictment against the son of the Democratic president in mid-2023, also led this indictment.

In the previous one, he accused Biden of lying on a federal form where he declared he wasn’t using or addicted to illegal drugs – even though he was at the time – and of illegally possessing a gun.

This first hearing comes a day after Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance before a Republican-controlled House committee investigating alleged influence peddling in the Biden family’s businesses to determine whether to impeach the president.

Biden’s son was summoned to testify behind closed doors on Dec. 13, but instead of appearing before the committee, he only spoke to journalists at the foot of the Capitol, which could result in being held in contempt. EFE

