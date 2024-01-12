Peruvian prosecution requests 34 years for Castillo for failed coup

Lima, Jan 12 (EFE). – Peru’s Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 34 years in prison for former President Pedro Castillo for the failed self-coup of Dec. 7, 2022, the Public Ministry said Friday.

“The Public Ministry requests 34 years in prison against Pedro Castillo Terrones for the crimes of rebellion, abuse of authority, and serious disturbance of public order,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office said on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Castillo has been under 18-month preventive detention and has another 36-month preventive detention order weighing while he is under investigation for allegedly leading a corrupt network in the executive branch.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Castillo issued a message to the nation announcing the closure of Congress, the reorganization of the judiciary, and the creation of an emergency government that would rule by decree.

For this decision, he was impeached by Congress and subsequently arrested by his own bodyguard.

Prosecutors also sought to charge then-Prime Minister Betssy Chávez with rebellion and asked for 25 years in prison. She has also has been in preventive detention since June 2022.

The Public Ministry requested 25 years in prison for former Foreign Trade Minister Roberto Sánchez and Interior Minister Willy Huerta, as well as Peruvian National Police officers Manuel Lozada, Jesús Venero and Eder Infanzón.

It also requested a 15-year sentence for rebellion for former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the accused were part of a plan to illegally close Congress and intervene the courts to install an emergency government, calling in the police and armed forces, taking advantage of the fact that the President was their supreme boss.

The coup failed and Pedro Castillo was removed and arrested within hours. EFE

gdl/mcd/ics