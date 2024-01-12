Taiwan presidential candidate seeks ‘solid’ relations with US before talks with China

Taipei, Jan 12 (EFE).- Taiwanese presidential candidate from the Taiwan People’s Party (TTP), Ko Wen-je, on Friday said he wants to build a “solid” relationship with the United States before resuming dialogue with China.

“We will definitely maintain a solid relationship between Taiwan and the US, and on that foundation, we will be open to starting communications with China,” he said at a press conference.

According to state-owned CNA agency, Ko said he was willing to work with China whenever the opportunity arose but underlined that the communication with Beijing would need to take place on a “non-negotiable stance” regarding the preservation of a free and democratic political system on the island.

The TTP candidate said that “Taiwan must have the capacity to protect itself” and, therefore, must prioritize deterrence and communication as policies towards China.

“If it comes to a military confrontation, Taiwan will be no match for the mainland,” he said, adding that if China decided to participate in a conflict, it would have to pay a hefty price.

According to the latest polls, Ko, who served as mayor of Taipei between 2014 and 2022, stands third in the presidential race in the island with 19 million eligible voters.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s William Lai is the front-runner in Saturday’s presidential elections, followed by Hou Yu-ih of Kuomintang Party.

The results are expected to shape the island’s policy toward China, which considers the island, governed autonomously since 1949, a breakaway part of its territory.

Beijing says it reserves the right to use force to reunify Taiwan, even though a peaceful merger would be its first choice. EFE

