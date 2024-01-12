US confirms joint military action with UK against Yemen Houthis

Washington, Jan 11 (EFE).- The United States said Thursday it carried out a joint military action with the United Kingdom and the support of several countries against Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an increase in attacks against boats in the Red Sea.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that American military forces, together with the United Kingdom and the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, carried out successful attacks under his direction against targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels.

It comes in response to attacks by Houthi rebels, who launched a ballistic missile Thursday to strike shipping routes of the Gulf of Aden, a strategic passage for oil transportation in the Persian Gulf.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation,” the US president said.

The latest Houthi attack occurred at about 2am Sanaa time (03:00 GMT) on Thursday, the US Central Command reported in a statement.

Though it did not damage ships, it increased the concern of countries using this trade route.

The president said this was the 27th attack launched by Houthis against commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute,” he said.

Biden said more than 50 nations have been affected and crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in piracy acts.

More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea, which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times.

“I will not hesitate to order additional measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” the president said.

The main shipping companies worldwide continue to adjust their routes to avoid transiting through this sea route, which accommodates almost 15 percent of global maritime trade, including 8 percent of world grain trade, 12 percent of oil trade and 8 percent of liquefied natural gas trade.

In support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels have been attacking ships they say are linked to Israel in the Red Sea since Nov. 19. EFE

amv/lds