Israeli troops kill 3 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank settlement

Jerusalem, Jan 13 (EFE).- Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinian teenagers who allegedly attacked the Adora settlement in the Hebron area in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources on Saturday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as cousins Mohamed Arafat Abu Jahisha, 15, Odai Ismaiel Abu Jahisha, 17, and Ismail Ahmed Abu Jahisha, 19.

The Israeli army said the three attempted to break into the Adora settlement when Israeli patrols in the area opened fire at them.

The soldiers chased the suspects and launched a search operation in the area, during which the security forces identified and neutralized the three assailants.

The army reported that a reservist trooper was moderately injured in the exchange of fire and was evacuated to a hospital.

The attackers were found with an M-16 rifle, an axe, knives, and additional weapons, the statement said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service, which treated the Israeli victim, indicated that the trooper was shot in the leg and was conscious.

“After the shooting, the occupation closed the entrances to the Palestinian cities of Idhna and Tarqumiyah, deploying its forces in the vicinity of the Adora colony. Its troops also fired flares,” reported the official Palestinian Wafa news agency.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also reported the death of Khaled Ahmed Zubaidi, 19, in the Tulkarem area in the northern West Bank on Friday night after being hit by bullets from Israeli forces.

So far this year, 28 Palestinians have died in violent incidents with Israel in the occupied West Bank, grappling with the worst outbreak of violence since the Second Intifada. In 2023, it was the deadliest year since 2002, with 528 Palestinian deaths.

Since the war began in Gaza, where more than 23,700 people have already been killed, 350 Palestinians have died in violent incidents with Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank, with over 3,500 injured and more than 2,300 people detained. EFE

