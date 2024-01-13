Landslides leave several dead in Colombia

Bogota, Jan 12 (EFE).- At least 18 people died and 30 others were injured Friday in two landslides on a road near the town of Carmen de Atrato, in the western Colombian department of Choco (west), official sources reported.

The landslide occurred on the road between Medellin and Quibdo, the capital of Choco, apparently caused by a flood, and buried several vehicles.

“Eighteen people are identified dead,” said Jaime Herrera, mayor of Carmen de Atrato – a municipality in whose vicinity a landslide occurred.

Videos recorded by eyewitnesses showed a row of vehicles standing the road, waiting for the passage to reopen, as a side of the mountain collapsed, burying them with the occupants.

The mayor added that the death toll could rise as rescue and relief efforts progress.

“Tonight, so far, 18 people have died” from the landslide, which also left an undetermined number of injured and missing, he added.

For her part, the governor of Choco, Nubia Carolina Cordoba, said in a statement “that there has been an emergency of serious proportions on the road that from Quibdo leads to Medellin,” and that efforts were underway for “the recovery of the bodies and the immediate attention of the wounded.”

“We have information from the Emergency Regulatory Center that in the sector of Toldas about 50 people were sheltered from the rain in a house and just over that house the landslide occurred,” the head of operations of the Colombian Red Cross, Lina Dorado, told Noticias Caracol. EFE

