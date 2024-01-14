Denmark's King Frederik X (L) and Queen Mary (R) kiss on the balcony after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/THOMAS TRAASDAHL DENMARK OUT

Denmark's King Frederik X (L) and Queen Mary (R) kiss on the balcony after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/THOMAS TRAASDAHL DENMARK OUT

Denmark’s King Frederik X takes throne after Queen Margrethe II’s abdication

by

Copenhagen, Jan 14 (EFE).- Frederik X became the new king of Denmark after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, voluntarily relinquished the throne and signed her abdication declaration on Sunday.

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary wave after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK OUT

The handover took place at a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in the capital Copenhagen when Margrethe II transferred the crown to Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary.

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary kiss after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK OUT

Margrethe II left the palace by car once the abdication was formalized, while the new king hosted a small reception.

Denmark's King Frederik X (L) and Queen Mary (R) hold hands on the balcony after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/BO AMSTRUP DENMARK OUT

Among the guests were Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the presidents of the autonomous territories of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Denmark's royal family (L-R), Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent wave from the balcony after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/BO AMSTRUP DENMARK OUT

Following Danish tradition, Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik X as king from the balcony of Christiansborg.

Denmark's King Frederik X (L) and Queen Mary (R) wave on the balcony after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. EFE-EPA/BO AMSTRUP DENMARK OUT

No royal guests from other countries attended the events, nor was there any coronation.

Frederik was accompanied by his younger brother, Prince Joachim, and his older sister, Mary.

The new king was expected to travel by carriage through the center of Copenhagen to their residence in the Amalienborg palace complex, accompanied by thousands of Danes who crowded the streets since the morning.

At Amalienborg, the so-called transfer of the royal standards will take place in the evening from the Christian IX mansion, Margrethe II’s residence, to the Frederik VIII mansion, where the new king and his wife live with their four children.

The abdication left Denmark with two queens: Margrethe, who retained her title, and Frederik’s wife, Queen Mary.

Frederik and Mary’s eldest son Christian, 18, is now the new crown prince and heir to the throne.

Margrethe II, 83, announced her shock abdication in her New Year’s speech, citing health problems from a complicated back operation and the need to make way for the new generation.

Like the other Scandinavian monarchies, there is no tradition of abdication in Denmark, with the previous precedent dating back almost 900 years, and the queen herself had stated on several occasions that her position was “a lifelong duty.”

The Danish monarchy enjoys broad popular support, with figures exceeding 70 percent for the institution and over 80 percent for its most prominent members, according to the latest polls. EFE

