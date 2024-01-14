Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile kills 2 Israeli civilians

Jerusalem, Jan 14 (EFE).- An Israeli man and his 76-year-old mother were killed when the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that the man, Barak Ayalon, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene in Kfar Yuval, near the Lebanese border.

The 76-year-old woman, identified as Mira Ayalon, was injured and airlifted to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Ziv Hospital in the northern city of Safed.

In response to the missile that hit a house, the Israeli army said its fighter planes attacked Hezbollah’s infrastructure and military targets and caused casualties.

Several anti-tank missiles were also launched towards the Israeli communities of Zarit and Shomera on Sunday, causing no injuries.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for at least six attacks on communities in northern Israel, including Kfar Yuval. The group fired rockets at the communities of Misgav Am and Goren.

On Saturday, Hezbollah fired projectiles toward Israel, hitting an empty house in Shtula. In response, Israel carried out airstrikes and artillery attacks on Hezbollah’s bases.

In a separate incident, Israel reported that its troops killed three suspected infiltrators in the Cheba Farms, an area historically disputed by Syria and Lebanon, now controlled by Israel in the occupied Golan Heights.

The soldiers encountered the infiltrators, who opened fire, leading to the killing of the suspects. Five Israeli soldiers were injured and taken to Ramban Hospital in Haifa.

The army is investigating whether the infiltration was carried out by Hezbollah members or Palestinian militias operating in southern Lebanon.

Last week marked three months of intensified cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops, the most intense since the 2006 war.

The latest surge in violence followed an alleged Israeli bombing in Beirut that killed the deputy leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and six others.

On Monday, a Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, along with another passenger in the vehicle.

The escalation of cross-border tension has claimed many lives, mostly on the Lebanese side, including Hezbollah fighters.

In Israel, 12 soldiers and six civilians have died on the northern border, while in Lebanon, at least 207 people, including three children and three journalists, have lost their lives. EFE

