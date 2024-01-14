Otis’ pollution trail lingers in Acapulco port 80 days after hurricane

Sergio Robles

Acapulco, Mexico, Jan 15 (EFE). – Marine pollution lingers in the Mexican port of Acapulco 80 days after the historic hurricane Otis hit the city. Residents and environmentalists denounce that sunken ships are still at the bottom of the sea or stranded on rocks and beaches.

The coastal sunsets and extensive beaches were part of Acapulco’s tourist appeal, making it a popular destination for Mexican and international travelers before Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, swept the city on Oct. 25, 2023.

80 days later, environmental experts point out that the shipwrecked boats have become a problem.

Environmentalist Mariana López, who went diving weeks after the hurricane to assess the damage, found that the sunken boats were causing environmental damage due to various pollutants.

“We can look around the area where the boats are and see an iridescent layer from all the hydrocarbons, especially oils, and diesel, which affect species like corals,” she warned in an interview, and explained that corals are of great importance to the ecosystem, as many species depend on them.

Juan Manuel Bernard, a marine biologist who studies corals on the island of La Roqueta off the coast of Acapulco, noted that climate change, warming water temperatures, and accumulated pollution were already a concern before Otis.

He pointed out that the hurricane sank most of the boats in the port, including those belonging to shipping companies, and now there is oil, debris, and even lead and lithium batteries at the bottom of the sea, which are “very harmful to marine life.”

“There were about 586 registered boats, plus those that came from outside. 95% sank, and the damage caused is considerable,” he added.

Marine biologist Juan Manuel Bernard during an interview with EFE, on January 13, 2024, in the resort of Acapulco (Mexico). EFE/ David Guzmán

Experts say that because of these pollutants, swimmers and divers on the Guerrero coast beaches are at risk of contracting skin, hair, or intestinal diseases from bathing or ingesting polluted seawater.

López pointed out that official figures from the Ministry of the Navy indicate that as many as 190 vessels are damaged on the sea floor, trapped on rocks or in the sand.

Boat owners have been unable to retrieve their yachts since salvage operations have been costly, slow, and complicated and many lack the necessary funds. EFE

