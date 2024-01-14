Six arrested for alleged plot to stop London Stock Exchange opening

London, Jan 14 (EFE). – Six people were arrested on Sunday for an alleged plot to cause damage and prevent the opening of the London Stock Exchange on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Apparently, activists from the so-called Palestinian Action Group intended to “block” the opening of the trading floor.

“These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully,” Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said.

“Having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act,” the detective added.

Six people were arrested in London, Liverpool, and Brighton and remain in police custody.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Sunday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

The other five were arrested for the same alleged offense: a 29-year-old woman from Brent, north London; a 23-year-old man from Tower Hamlets, east of the capital; two women aged 28 and 26 from Liverpool, north-west England; and a 27-year-old man from Brighton, south England.

Officers made the arrests after receiving information from the Daily Express tabloid.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully,” Thomas said.

