Gaza death toll crosses 24,000 in over 100 days of conflict

Rafah, Gaza, Jan 15 (EFE).- The death toll in the Gaza Strip has now reached 24,100, while some 60,834 people have been wounded following 101 days of Israeli attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to the Gaza health ministry on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the “Israeli occupation committed 12 massacres against families,” resulting in the death of 132 individuals and the injury of 252 others across the Strip, the Hamas-led ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Israeli aerial attacks were mostly concentrated in the northern, central, and southern parts of the enclave.

At least 32 people lost their lives after Israeli fighter planes targeted two houses in the Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in the city of Gaza, the statement said.

Moreover, another 33 Palestinians, including children and women, were reported to have died in Israeli attacks in northern Khan Yunis, and the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the central parts of the enclave, the official Wafa news agency reported.

In the Al-Maghazi camp, the Israeli air force targeted an area near a girls’ secondary school where a “large number” of displaced people have taken refuge, Palestinian sources told EFE.

Attacks also took place in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Rafah in the southern part of the enclave, where 1.4 million people, most of them displaced, reside in a small area.

Communication and internet services have remained disrupted for the fourth consecutive day, partially due to a shortage of fuel and the destruction of over 80 percent of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. EFE

