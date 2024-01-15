Israel says it destroyed weapons in airstrikes in southern Gaza

Jerusalem, Jan 15 (EFE) The Israeli army said on Monday that it had carried out airstrikes to destroy a vehicle loaded with weapons in Hamas stronghold Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, where the militia group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, is believed to be hiding.

In Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces identified “two terrorists” who were loading weapons on a truck, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

An Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the truck, destroyed the weapons, and eliminated the “terrorists” who fled to a nearby building, the spokesperson added.

AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, explosives, ammunition, and even diving equipment, allegedly belonging to Hamas naval forces, were also confiscated at a command center in the area, according to the statement.

The IDF said it had also destroyed two other weapons depots in the same area and confiscated more weapons inside “a child’s room” belonging to the home of a Hamas militant.

Israel’s military offensive in the Strip marked 101 days on Monday, with its ground offensive concentrated in Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the enclave, as well as in Maghazi, in the center.

The incessant bombings and attacks have already claimed the lives of at least 23,800 Gazans—more than 70 percent civilians—and injured 60,300, according to Sunday’s figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

An estimated 8,000 bodies are also believed to be trapped under the rubble. EFE

