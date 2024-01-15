North Korea’s foreign minister travels to Russia for three-day visit

Seoul, Jan 15 (EFE).- North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left for Russia on Sunday for a three-day visit in which she is expected to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov amid international condemnation over the alleged transfer of North Korean weapons to Moscow for use in its war in Ukraine.

North Korean Marshal Pak Jong-chon (L) and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) attend the Russian-North Korean talks at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky (former Uglegorsk), some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk in Amur region, Russia, 13 September 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

“A DPRK (government delegation headed by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui left here Sunday to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,” the North Korean state agency KCNA reported Monday.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

The two-paragraph KCNA note only added that she was seen off by Vice Foreign Minister Pak Chol-jun and the Russian embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Topeha and Military Attaché Valeri Isaenko.

Although the Russian foreign ministry and the state news agency TASS confirmed Choe’s visit for Jan. 15-17, they have not provided any further details.

Lavrov visited North Korea in October for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Choe’s visit comes after new evidence revealed that North Korea and Russia agreed to cooperate militarily within the framework of a summit that leaders Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin held in Russia’s Far East in September, including arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow, in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Last week, the White House said Russia recently fired North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine, adding to those already used in attacks on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have persistently denied that such arms transfers took place.

In return, Kim’s regime is believed to have received Russian technical assistance for the successful launch of its first military reconnaissance satellite in November.

Seoul estimates that the number of containers – loaded with ballistic missiles and their launchers and hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds – transferred since the summer by North Korea to Russia now exceeds 5,000. EFE

asb/laa