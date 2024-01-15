Ukraine says Russia supplying drugs to soldiers on the front lines

Kyiv, Jan 15 (EFE).- Russia is supplying drugs to its soldiers to launch “meat grinder” assaults on the front line, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily report on the war on Monday.

“According to available information, the personnel of the 108th Air Assault Regiment of the 7th Air Assault Division are systematically issued narcotic and psychotropic substances,” the report said.

“These drugs lead to euphoria and dull pain,” it added.

“The soldiers who use them are more likely to agree to “meat-grinder” assaults with no fear of injury or death,” according to the report, which said that an increasing number of soldiers were “refusing to die for the ill-conceived goals of their leader.”

Russia regained the initiative on most of the fronts in autumn last year.

Since then, it has launched incessant attacks on almost all fronts, especially in the eastern fronts of Marinka and Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region.

Russian forces are making modest progress in these areas but at a very high human and material cost.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the Russians lost around 1,000 men along the battle front, according to the latest figures provided by Kyiv. EFE

mg/pd