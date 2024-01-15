US says it shot down a Houthi missile in Red Sea

Washington, Jan 14 (EFE).- United States fighter jets on Sunday shot down a missile launched from parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels against a military ship in the international waters of the Red Sea, the US Central Command said.

The US Department of Defense command said that the incident occurred at approximately 4:45 pm in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

“An anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea,” the Central Command said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by US fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported,” it added.

Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels had accused the US on Sunday of bombing their positions in the port city of Al Hudaydah for the third consecutive day, in response to the insurgents’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“The “Zionist gang ruling in Washington and London” continues the aggression against Yemen in order to protect the perpetrators of genocide in Gaza using false pretexts,” Mohammed al Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, said on X.

The Houthis, Hezbollah and pro-Iran militias in Iraq are part of the informal Axis of Resistance alliance, led by Iran, which since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip has carried out attacks against Israel and US military positions in the Middle East. EFE

