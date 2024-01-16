Chinese PM calls for multilateralism and international economic coordination

Davos, Switzerland, Jan 16 (EFE). – Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on Tuesday for greater multilateral coordination on macroeconomic policies, international cooperation on green development, and better North-South cooperation at the World Economic Forum 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos.

In his speech at the annual meeting in Switzerland, Li asserted that “lack of trust exacerbates risks to global economic growth and peaceful development.”

The Chinese Premier also called for “solidarity in overcoming differences,” noting that the global economy has flourished in recent decades thanks to mutual trust.

Li presented a five-point proposal to rebuild trust, strengthen cooperation, and promote global economic recovery.

“China has consistently proven to the world that it is a country worthy of trust,” he said while calling for more liberalization in international trade and more exchanges at the technological level.

In a veiled reference to the United States, Li highlighted that “China neither walks away from agreements nor pulls out of organizations, nor does it ask other countries to pick sides, and it has always been a staunch supporter of multilateralism.”

The Chinese politician also called for “joint work for green transformation, to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and actively address global climate change.”

Asked about artificial intelligence, Li acknowledged the opportunities the technology presents to drive an industrial and scientific revolution but also warned of the security and ethical risks.

“We must be people-centered, inclusive, and bring benefits to all, work for good AI with good governance, and guide AI in a direction conducive to the progress of human civilization.” EFE

