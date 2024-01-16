Icelandic volcano activity eases, but risk remains

Copenhagen, Jan 16 (EFE).- Volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland was easing, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Tuesday.

Officials warned that it was too early to consider the eruption over, however.

The volcano near Grindavík, a fishing town of about 3,000 people around 45 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik, began erupting on Sunday, the second time in less than a month.

The town has been evacuated as a precaution.

While there was “no volcanic activity visible,” on Tuesday the IMO warned that it was “premature to declare that the eruption is over”, warning of “considerable hazards” in the area.

“There is currently no visible activity within the eruptive fissures, with the most recent lava observed emanating from the northern fissure shortly after 1 am last night. Seismic activity continues to decrease, signifying that the area is stabilizing,” the agency said in its daily update.

About 200 small earthquakes were recorded since midnight, most of them around the first eruptive fissure north of Grindavík.

Sensors continue to detect ground deformation in and around Grindavík, showing that the magma channel beneath the town is still causing expansion in the area, the IMO said.

In late November, authorities declared a state of emergency and announced an imminent eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula due to heightened seismic activity, which led to the evacuation of Grindavík.

The eruption occurred on Dec. 19 but subsided four days later. EFE

