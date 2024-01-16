Intentional homicides in Mexico fall by 4.18%, below 30,000 in 2023

Pedro Pablo Cortés

Mexico City, Jan 16 (EFE).- Intentional homicides in Mexico dropped by 4.18% annually to 29,675 in 2023, the Secretariat of Security and Civil Protection (SSPC in Spanish), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, announced Tuesday.

The percentage of homicides reported by the SSPC in 2023 compared to the 2022 rate (30,968) marks the third consecutive year of decline after the most violent years in Mexico’s history.

The SSPC reported 81 murders per day in 2023, compared to the average of 91 registered by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) for 2022, revealed the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection, Rosa Ica Rodríguez, speaks during the morning presidential press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. January 16, 2024. EFE/ José Méndez

In December alone, the government registered 2,315 homicides, a decrease of 8.46% over the previous year, compared to 2,529 in the last month of 2022.

In addition, there were 62 femicides, or gender-related murders of women, a decrease of 19.48% from the same month last year.

“Rate of femicide dropped 38.6% (since the beginning of the government), we continue to intensify the actions of prevention, prosecution and punishment of femicide violence,” she said.

Fewer federal crimes and robberies

Likewise, the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection acknowledged an annual increase in federal crimes related to firearms and explosives (9.3%) and tax crimes (27.5%).

However, it announced decreases in human trafficking (39.3%), financial crimes (25.9%), organized crime (16.8%), and crimes committed by public servers (2.3%).

The robbery rate decreased by 7.55% year-on-year to 45,511 in December for common crimes.

The SSPC highlighted annual decreases in all categories: transportation theft (11.9%), pedestrian robbery (10.9%), residential theft (9.8%), public transportation robbery (9.7%), and business theft (8%).

These figures registered a 7.1% decrease in homicides in 2022, during which Mexico registered 30,968 murders.

According to the SSPC, in 2022, Mexico had 30,968 murders after the two most violent years in its history under López Obrador government, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020, followed by 33,308 in 2021. EFE

