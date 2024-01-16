Israeli airstrikes kill nearly 160 more Palestinians in Gaza

Jerusalem, Jan 16 (EFE).- At least 158 Palestinians have been reported killed and 320 injured in recent Israeli air attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where an ongoing communication blackout has hindered access to information.

Thus, the death toll since the war began 102 days ago has risen to 24,285, and some 8,000 Palestinians are missing under the rubble of the buildings destroyed by Israeli bombings, according to the Hamas-led government in the strip.

More than 61,000 Palestinians have been injured in the war, with Israel reiterating that its military offensive against Hamas, which de facto governs the coastal enclave, would continue until the Islamist group was eliminated.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra alleged that the Israeli military, which has occupied the strip, “committed 15 massacres” in Gaza over the past few hours.

Al-Qudra warned that dozens of victims lay under rubble and on roads as emergency teams could not reach out to them due to the Israeli military siege.

Twenty people were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the center of Gaza City, while dozens more suffered injuries, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Dozens of bodies and wounded people were taken to the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which has gradually resumed its activities after being completely out of service when the Israeli military raided it.

Another air attack in the Zaytun neighborhood killed 11 people from the same family. Only one person, seriously injured, has survived from the family.

Israeli military hit Tal al Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, Sabra, and Zaytun neighborhoods of Gaza City and the nearby Jabalia refugee camp, all of them in the north of the strip.

The bombings came even as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that the Israeli forces had completed the “intensive phase” of the military campaign in the north of Gaza.

Gallant also announced that the intensity of the fighting will also come down in the south soon, including the Khan Younis area, where Israel is now focused on hunting down the Hamas leadership.

In Khan Yunis, 11 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack on a residential house while Israeli warplanes carried out intense attacks against the Maghazi and Bureij camps, killing seven.

A communication blackout ran into its fifth day in a row in the Gaza Strip after damage to infrastructure due to the fighting and the lack of fuel.

It is the seventh time that Gaza has suffered a news blackout since the start of the Israeli ground offensive. EFE

sga-ssk