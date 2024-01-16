‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ continue winning streaks at Emmys

Los Angeles, US, Jan 15 (EFE).- “Succession” and “The Bear” left little room for surprises on Monday, sweeping the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards with six gongs each, including for outstanding drama series and comedy series respectively, adding to their already successful awards season.

The ceremony was held in Los Angeles four months late due to last year’s Hollywood strikes, and hot on the heels of the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ebon Moss-Bachrach (R) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White for ‘The Bear’ pose in the press room during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The fourth and final season of the series about the Roy family, which had already emerged victorious in 2020 and 2022, was also crowned in the drama series categories of lead actor (Kieran Culkin), lead actress (Sarah Snook), supporting actor (Matthew Macfadyen), writing and directing.

“The Bear” also took the comedy series categories for outstanding lead actor (Jeremy Allen White), supporting actress and actor (Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and best writing and directing.

US actor and tv writer Ayo Edebiri speaks after winning supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’ during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

“Beef,” the audience phenomenon from the Netflix factory about a fight over a road rage incident, was destined to follow the legacy of “The White Lotus” as the best limited series and did the same, winning in that and four other category sections: directing, writing and lead actor and actress for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Among the most emotional moments were the ovation for the late Matthew Perry during the tribute to the personalities who died in the last year, while the “Friends” theme tune played.

(L-R) British actor Matthew Macfadyen, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Australian actor Sarah Snook, winner of Best Actress in a Drama Series and US actor Kieran Culkin, winner of Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Succession’ pose in the press room during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

In addition, the British musician Elton John became the 19th ‘EGOT’ personality, as those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award are known.

The recognition from the Television Academy was all he had been missing and he got it Monday in the category of variety special program for his “Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” broadcast on Disney+ in November 2022.

(L-R) Young Mazino, Maria Bello, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Joseph Lee, winners of Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for ‘Beef’ pose in the press room during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Also applauded was the appearance of Christina Applegate, who has been fighting multiple sclerosis for more than three years, and the unexpected cast reunions of iconic series such as “Cheers” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The 76th Emmys will be held in September and a refreshed shortlist of nominees is expected, since series like “Succession” have come to an end and other titles such as “The White Lotus” will not be ready on time. EFE

